Comparing of Oil States International Inc. (OIS) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

This is a contrast between Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International Inc. 17 0.77 N/A -0.62 0.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 44 1.01 N/A 1.79 26.63

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oil States International Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Oil States International Inc.’s 2.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oil States International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Oil States International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oil States International Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oil States International Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, and a 89.45% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oil States International Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.1%. Insiders owned 2.8% of Oil States International Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48% Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76%

For the past year Oil States International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Oil States International Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.