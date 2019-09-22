Comparing of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

We will be comparing the differences between Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 32 0.97 N/A 1.54 23.02 PQ Group Holdings Inc. 15 1.35 N/A 0.41 38.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and PQ Group Holdings Inc. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Corporation of America. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PQ Group Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oil-Dri Corporation of America and PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.8% PQ Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares are held by institutional investors while 71% of PQ Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7% PQ Group Holdings Inc. -2.74% -4.41% 0.32% 4.14% -11.92% 5.27%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s stock price has bigger growth than PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Oil-Dri Corporation of America beats on 8 of the 10 factors PQ Group Holdings Inc.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.