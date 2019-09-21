Comparing of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)

We are comparing Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 32 0.97 N/A 1.54 23.02 Methanex Corporation 46 0.78 N/A 5.52 7.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Methanex Corporation. Methanex Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Corporation of America. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is presently more expensive than Methanex Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Methanex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.8% Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Methanex Corporation’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Methanex Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Oil-Dri Corporation of America is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Methanex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00 Methanex Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

On the other hand, Methanex Corporation’s potential upside is 5.52% and its consensus price target is $38.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.2% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares and 74.8% of Methanex Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Methanex Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7% Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America had bullish trend while Methanex Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Methanex Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.