Comparing of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Oil-Dri Corporation of America has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Oil-Dri Corporation of America and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Corporation of America 14,543,194.53% 7.00% 4.80% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Oil-Dri Corporation of America and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Corporation of America 4.68M 32 23.02 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Oil-Dri Corporation of America has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Oil-Dri Corporation of America and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 16.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oil-Dri Corporation of America and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Oil-Dri Corporation of America has stronger performance than Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s competitors.

Liquidity

Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Volatility and Risk

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s rivals are 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Oil-Dri Corporation of America does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s competitors beat Oil-Dri Corporation of America on 6 of the 6 factors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.