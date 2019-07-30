Comparing of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has stronger performance than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.