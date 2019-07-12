Comparing of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

We are comparing OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.64 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk and Volatility

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc.’s beta is 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively ImmunoGen Inc. has an average target price of $5.08, with potential upside of 108.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. About 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 52.33% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.