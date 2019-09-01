Comparing of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)

This is a contrast between Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 37 3.14 N/A 2.08 17.33 Chemical Financial Corporation 42 0.00 N/A 3.90 10.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Chemical Financial Corporation. Chemical Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Chemical Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Chemical Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2% Chemical Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s 0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Chemical Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Chemical Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Chemical Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chemical Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 18.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.3% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. shares and 89% of Chemical Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 3.9% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Chemical Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ohio Valley Banc Corp. -2.22% -6.04% -2.75% 0.59% -26.63% 1.89% Chemical Financial Corporation -2.1% 1.23% -2.82% -5.72% -27.39% 14.83%

For the past year Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has weaker performance than Chemical Financial Corporation

Summary

Chemical Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers in Michigan. Its products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. The company also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 249 banking offices, 8 loan production offices, and approximately 272 automated teller machines. Chemical Financial Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.