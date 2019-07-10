Comparing of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

We are comparing Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 37 3.57 N/A 2.06 18.56 1st Source Corporation 45 4.07 N/A 3.25 14.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and 1st Source Corporation. 1st Source Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than 1st Source Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and 1st Source Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 7.9% 0.9% 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.23 beta. 1st Source Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and 1st Source Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 71.1% respectively. 3.9% are Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 2.41% 0.26% 0.84% 0% -18.51% 8.22% 1st Source Corporation -3.38% -0.87% -1.46% -3.7% -12.8% 13.44%

For the past year Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than 1st Source Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors 1st Source Corporation beats Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.