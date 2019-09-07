Comparing of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) and Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 43 3.87 N/A 2.08 20.64 Azure Power Global Limited 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OGE Energy Corp. and Azure Power Global Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of OGE Energy Corp. and Azure Power Global Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Liquidity

OGE Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Azure Power Global Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Azure Power Global Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OGE Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for OGE Energy Corp. and Azure Power Global Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 1 2.25 Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 1 3.00

OGE Energy Corp.’s downside potential is -4.01% at a $41.38 consensus target price. Competitively Azure Power Global Limited has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 136.36%. Based on the results given earlier, Azure Power Global Limited is looking more favorable than OGE Energy Corp., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OGE Energy Corp. and Azure Power Global Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 81.5%. About 0.2% of OGE Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.98% of Azure Power Global Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59% Azure Power Global Limited 0.92% 4.81% -4.84% 1.76% -28.01% 21.55%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Azure Power Global Limited

Summary

Azure Power Global Limited beats OGE Energy Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.