Comparing of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

We are comparing OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) and American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy Corp. 43 3.87 N/A 2.08 20.64 American Electric Power Company Inc. 87 2.84 N/A 4.11 21.35

In table 1 we can see OGE Energy Corp. and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Electric Power Company Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. OGE Energy Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OGE Energy Corp. and American Electric Power Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that OGE Energy Corp. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Electric Power Company Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OGE Energy Corp. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival American Electric Power Company Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

OGE Energy Corp. and American Electric Power Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 1 2.25 American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

OGE Energy Corp. has a -4.01% downside potential and an average price target of $41.38. Meanwhile, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s average price target is $90.17, while its potential downside is -1.01%. Based on the results shown earlier, American Electric Power Company Inc. is looking more favorable than OGE Energy Corp., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OGE Energy Corp. and American Electric Power Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 75.5% respectively. OGE Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of American Electric Power Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59% American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49%

For the past year OGE Energy Corp. has weaker performance than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors American Electric Power Company Inc. beats OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.