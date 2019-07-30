Comparing of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|10.29
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.57
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of OFS Credit Company Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 9.55% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.66%
|-2.95%
|7.41%
|1.51%
|0%
|18.74%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
