Comparing of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.29 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.57 N/A 2.45 5.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of OFS Credit Company Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 9.55% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.