Comparing of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.