Comparing of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|10.29
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.46
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.66%
|-2.95%
|7.41%
|1.51%
|0%
|18.74%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
