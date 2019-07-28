Comparing of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.29 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.46 N/A 0.45 31.25

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats OFS Credit Company Inc.