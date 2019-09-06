Comparing of OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

This is a contrast between OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 2.99 N/A 0.74 15.01 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

In table 1 we can see OFS Capital Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. OFS Capital Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OFS Capital Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

OFS Capital Corporation’s upside potential is 6.01% at a $12 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 57.55% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors OFS Capital Corporation beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.