Comparing of OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.14 N/A 0.74 15.01 B. Riley Financial Inc. 20 1.50 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Capital Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc. B. Riley Financial Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than OFS Capital Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. OFS Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OFS Capital Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, with potential upside of 4.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 65.6% respectively. Insiders held 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats OFS Capital Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.