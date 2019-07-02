Comparing of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)

Both Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 14.87 N/A -0.60 0.00 Aquantia Corp. 10 4.31 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Aquantia Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 21.5% -147.2% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Aquantia Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Aquantia Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and Aquantia Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 57.2% respectively. About 4.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Aquantia Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -4.81% -22.78% -9.17% -20.55% -28.78% 48.65% Aquantia Corp. 3.55% 40.48% 67.67% 32.45% 12.1% 53.14%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. was less bullish than Aquantia Corp.

Summary

Aquantia Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.