Comparing of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Both Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 5 11.16 N/A -0.52 0.00 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.85 beta means Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s volatility is 185.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.7% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 23.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11%

For the past year Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. was more bullish than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Summary

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.