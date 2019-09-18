Comparing of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Since Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -65.81% and an $10 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 47.6% respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.