Comparing of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

We will be comparing the differences between Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.69 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Surface Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.