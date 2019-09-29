Comparing of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 13.92M -4.46 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 45,342,019.54% -78% -68.4% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 34,671,163.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are 30.3 and 30.3 respectively. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -61.23% for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 73.4% respectively. 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.