Comparing of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.