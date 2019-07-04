Comparing of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Its competitor Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Odonate Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 85% respectively. Insiders owned 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.