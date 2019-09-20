Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 92.79 N/A -1.58 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 15.86 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 112.01% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with consensus price target of $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.