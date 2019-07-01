Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 92.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 23.36 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.74. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average price target of $13.4, and a 190.04% upside potential. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 622.54% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Competitively, 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.