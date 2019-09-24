Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 89.37 N/A -1.58 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 38.42 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 121.67% upside potential and an average target price of $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 11.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.