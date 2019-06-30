Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 87.99 N/A -1.57 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 21.18 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.25 beta which makes it 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 204.55% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.4. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 58.01%. Based on the data given earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.