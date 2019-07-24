Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.39 N/A -1.57 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.59 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Its rival ImmuCell Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.6 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 193.22% upside potential and an average price target of $13.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.