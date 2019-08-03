Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Since Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.39 N/A -1.58 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 178.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 8.1% respectively. 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was more bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.