Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 90.50 N/A -1.58 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.41 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.2 beta means Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s volatility is 120.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 117.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 91% respectively. 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.