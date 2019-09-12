Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 96.56 N/A -1.58 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.2 beta. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 98.24%. Competitively the consensus price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $18.33, which is potential 191.88% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 88.51% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.