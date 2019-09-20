Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

We are contrasting Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 90.50 N/A -1.58 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 17.08 N/A -1.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 117.39% at a $9 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 10.6% respectively. Insiders held 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has weaker performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.