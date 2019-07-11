Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

This is a contrast between Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 117.14 N/A -1.57 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 143.71 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 151.88% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. with average target price of $13.4. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 23.00% and its average target price is $163.83. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.