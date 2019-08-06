Comparing of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 93.93 N/A -1.58 0.00 Alkermes plc 29 3.19 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Alkermes plc has 3 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average target price is $13.4, while its potential upside is 190.04%. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc’s average target price is $29.6, while its potential upside is 41.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. seems more appealing than Alkermes plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.