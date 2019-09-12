Comparing of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

We will be comparing the differences between Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 14.81 N/A -11.56 0.00 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 10 0.10 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 3 beta means Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 200.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation has 1.3 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 90.7%. About 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Summary

Briggs & Stratton Corporation beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.