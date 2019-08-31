Comparing of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 56 2.10 N/A 5.27 9.74 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.98 N/A 1.47 1.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc. VAALCO Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. VAALCO Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 1 2.13 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a consensus price target of $56.31, and a 29.51% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 45.9%. 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while VAALCO Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.