Comparing of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 60 2.12 N/A 5.27 10.29 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.45 N/A -4.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 74.2% 3.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 37.79% and an $69.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 38.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares. Comparatively, 19.7% are Rosehill Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -9.9% -14.38% -17.62% -26.24% -36.09% -11.62% Rosehill Resources Inc. -15.23% -8.13% 32.41% -14.29% -47.33% 72.2%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation has -11.62% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 72.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.