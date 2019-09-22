Comparing of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Both Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 54 2.22 N/A 5.27 9.74 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 6.93 N/A 0.40 6.43

In table 1 we can see Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Permianville Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.85 beta indicates that Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 2 2.22 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $56.17, and a 22.91% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Permianville Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Permianville Royalty Trust.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.