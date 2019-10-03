Comparing of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 45 -1.68 746.88M 5.27 9.74 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Mexco Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Mexco Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1,671,994,627.27% 19% 9.1% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Competitively, Mexco Energy Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Mexco Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Mexco Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Mexco Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 7 2 2.20 Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 28.90% and an $55.35 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares and 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation has -16.32% weaker performance while Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Mexco Energy Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.