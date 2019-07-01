Comparing of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Both Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 61 2.06 N/A 5.27 10.29 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.93 N/A 0.20 10.85

Demonstrates Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gran Tierra Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential is 39.61% at a $69.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 83.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -9.9% -14.38% -17.62% -26.24% -36.09% -11.62% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.46% -12.1% -3.54% -24.04% -34.14% 0.46%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation has -11.62% weaker performance while Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 0.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.