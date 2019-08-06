Comparing of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 59 1.92 N/A 5.27 9.74 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.46 N/A 7.14 3.06

In table 1 we can see Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2.

Analyst Recommendations

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$66 is Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 39.86%. Meanwhile, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 73.96%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.