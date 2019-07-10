Comparing of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) and Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) and Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Montage Resources Corporation 13 0.36 N/A 0.90 11.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Montage Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% -4.7% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 3.56 beta, while its volatility is 256.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Montage Resources Corporation has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Montage Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Montage Resources Corporation’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 65.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Montage Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 15.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Obsidian Energy Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Montage Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obsidian Energy Ltd. -0.2% 0.96% -19.4% -52.44% -74.13% -26.82% Montage Resources Corporation 1.25% -24.86% -32.76% -46.21% -54.29% -33.4%

For the past year Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Montage Resources Corporation.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.