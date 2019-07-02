Comparing of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 32711.94 N/A -1.92 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ObsEva SA and Sophiris Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.83, while its potential upside is 494.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.3% and 7.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year ObsEva SA has 4.98% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.