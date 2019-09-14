Comparing of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 31888.87 N/A -1.97 0.00 Repligen Corporation 75 17.65 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ObsEva SA and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Repligen Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Repligen Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ObsEva SA and Repligen Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Repligen Corporation is $110, which is potential 37.95% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 90.6% respectively. About 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.