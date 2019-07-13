Comparing of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 30488.23 N/A -1.92 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.89 N/A 0.21 151.31

Demonstrates ObsEva SA and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ObsEva SA and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ObsEva SA and Principia Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 27.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares and 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has smaller growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.