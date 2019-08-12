Comparing of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 29891.59 N/A -1.97 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 31.8%. Insiders owned roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.