Comparing of ObsEva SA (OBSV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

This is a contrast between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 29405.63 N/A -1.92 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 19.67 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Athenex Inc. has 3.3 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ObsEva SA and Athenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 2.35% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Athenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.3% and 32%. ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders are 14.47%. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.9% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year ObsEva SA was less bullish than Athenex Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.