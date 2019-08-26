Comparing of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 9 1.84 N/A -13.27 0.00 NovoCure Limited 59 30.84 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and NovoCure Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor NovoCure Limited’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. NovoCure Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and NovoCure Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.62% and an $2.13 consensus price target. NovoCure Limited on the other hand boasts of a $73.75 consensus price target and a -20.26% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NovoCure Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.7% of NovoCure Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 11% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of NovoCure Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88% NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57%

For the past year Obalon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NovoCure Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.