Comparing of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASM) and NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major businesses, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|NanoViricides Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and NanoViricides Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and NanoViricides Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|NanoViricides Inc.
|0.00%
|-52.3%
|-47.4%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and NanoViricides Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.14% and 5.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.05% of NanoViricides Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)
|4.86%
|71.43%
|-10.73%
|-26.43%
|32.41%
|-36.52%
|NanoViricides Inc.
|-4.89%
|-6.09%
|-10.96%
|-24.97%
|-41.18%
|11.75%
For the past year Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has -36.52% weaker performance while NanoViricides Inc. has 11.75% stronger performance.
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The companyÂ’s approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. It develops Doxophos, a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is based in Uppsala, Sweden.
NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.
