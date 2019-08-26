Comparing of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.40 N/A -0.48 0.00 Hess Corporation 61 2.79 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.01 beta means Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s volatility is 101.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Hess Corporation is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Hess Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.31, while its potential upside is 190.13%. Hess Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $72 consensus price target and a 21.03% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Oasis Petroleum Inc. seems more appealing than Hess Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.2% of Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend while Hess Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hess Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.