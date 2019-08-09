Comparing of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.40 N/A -0.48 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.98 N/A 5.54 1.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Oasis Petroleum Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The average price target of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is $8.93, with potential upside of 214.44%. Competitively Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.14, with potential upside of 85.29%. The information presented earlier suggests that Oasis Petroleum Inc. looks more robust than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.